Fix My Life: Iyanla Vanzant Confronts Woman Who Sold Her Body While Pregnant

“Iyanla Fix My Life” Airs This Saturday On Own

Iyanla Vanzant handles one of her toughest cases yet when she sits down with a woman who confessed to participating in sex work while she was expecting a baby.

Jackie said she was a teenage mom, and her own daughter’s father initiated her into prostitution. It’s all too much for Iyanla.

“There’s a lot of things kids need to know in life, but few of them need to know that their mama was a hoe,” Iyanla says.

Jackie, a mother of four, elicits a strong reaction from Iyanla Vanzant when she confesses to turning tricks when she was pregnant with her second daughter.

