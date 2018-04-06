Fix My Life: Iyanla Vanzant Confronts Woman Who Sold Her Body While Pregnant
- By Bossip Staff
“Iyanla Fix My Life” Airs This Saturday On Own
Iyanla Vanzant handles one of her toughest cases yet when she sits down with a woman who confessed to participating in sex work while she was expecting a baby.
Jackie said she was a teenage mom, and her own daughter’s father initiated her into prostitution. It’s all too much for Iyanla.
“There’s a lot of things kids need to know in life, but few of them need to know that their mama was a hoe,” Iyanla says.
Here’s the clip description:
Jackie, a mother of four, elicits a strong reaction from Iyanla Vanzant when she confesses to turning tricks when she was pregnant with her second daughter.
