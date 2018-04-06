Get It Poppin: Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish’s ‘The Last O.G.’ Broke 3 Premiere Ratings Records

The Last O.G. Is Already Breaking Records

The Last O.G. is already breaking records straight out of the gate.

Tracy Morgan’s return to television also stars Tiffany Haddish and is being executive produced by Jordan Peele. The show premiered on Tuesday on TBS, and the first episode broke some major ratings records off the bat.

The comedy drew in 1.8 million total viewers, which is both the biggest cable comedy premiere since 2016, and the largest scripted cable comedy premiere since 2015. On top of all of that good news, the series also showed the strongest TBS original debut ever, which is according to both the network and Nielson, as reported by Deadline.

It’s safe to say TBS is probably pretty happy with their decision to pick up the series, which happened only after FX passed on the pilot in the script stage–the show is clearly a major hit.

The Last O.G. is the story of Tray, played by Morgan, a former con who leaves prison after a 15-year sentence to a modern. He returns to the free world to find a gentrified Brooklyn where his former girlfriend, Shay (played by Haddish) has married to a white dude.

As aforementioned, the show also marks Tracy’s return to television after surviving a six-vehicle crash that killed his friend and comedian, James McNair. The former 30 Rock star was in a coma for two weeks, eventually recovering from his traumatic brain injury.

Congrats to the crew on their big premiere numbers!