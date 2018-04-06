Good Deeds: 21 Savage Pays For The Funeral Of Toddler Killed In Atlanta Shooting

T’Rhigi’s mother, Roshonda Craig, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Savage is a family friend, and said that his offer to pay for the funeral costs was both touching, and a huge weight off the shoulders of the family.

DeKalb County police are still searching for answers as to what led to the child’s untimely death. He was shot in the chest as his mother drove past a Texaco station–his mother noticed several people with paintball guns before actual gunshots were heard, and believes her son was an accidental victim of crossfire.

This isn’t the first time 21 Savage has helped his community. Back in March, the rapper appeared on The Ellen Show and announced his new initiative that helps kids learn how to save and make money, going along with the theme of his hit track “Bank Account.”