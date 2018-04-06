Really? Thirsty NRA Advocate Dana Loesch On MLK…“He’d Be Alive Today If He Had A Gun”

NRA Uses MLK To Push Agenda

White people are funny. Dana Loesch, spokesperson for the NRA went in with some interesting dialogue around why gun control laws are “racist”, using Martin Luther King’s assassination as an example. Loesch claims had MLK not been denied a gun license to protect himself, he’d be alive today…

I guess ole girl hasn’t seen what police do to innocent Black men defending themselves, historically. What the heck is she talking about??

"Despite [@NewYorker's @IAmRichBenjamin] attempt to make King's death a failure of gun control policies at the time, he finds no room to mention that King himself had sought to own a weapon. For his own self-defense. And he was denied." —@DLoesch #NRA pic.twitter.com/R7aBystk9F — NRATV (@NRATV) April 5, 2018

Also, MLK has owned guns, so did Malcolm X…and well many others murdered. Hell, JFK had a whole armed secret service. SMH, these folks are ruthless using MLK’s name to push their agenda.

Folks are also asking the very important question: how could a concealed weapon stop a sniper?

@DLoesch explain how a concealed weapon would could have prevent #MLK being killed by a white terrorist with a sniper rifle. — E Pluribus Unum (@EPlurUnum) April 6, 2018

If Dana Loesch says she "respects other viewpoints" how come she's consistently nasty to the young folks and furthermore James Earl Ray was a block away in a flophouse bathroom with the rifle aimed out the window to the motel balcony where MLK was leaned over the balcony talking https://t.co/aeOALEpAtb — Suzanne Kilfoy (@susankilfoy) April 6, 2018

SMH.