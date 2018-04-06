Really? Thirsty NRA Advocate Dana Loesch On MLK…“He’d Be Alive Today If He Had A Gun”
- By Bossip Staff
NRA Uses MLK To Push Agenda
White people are funny. Dana Loesch, spokesperson for the NRA went in with some interesting dialogue around why gun control laws are “racist”, using Martin Luther King’s assassination as an example. Loesch claims had MLK not been denied a gun license to protect himself, he’d be alive today…
I guess ole girl hasn’t seen what police do to innocent Black men defending themselves, historically. What the heck is she talking about??
Also, MLK has owned guns, so did Malcolm X…and well many others murdered. Hell, JFK had a whole armed secret service. SMH, these folks are ruthless using MLK’s name to push their agenda.
Folks are also asking the very important question: how could a concealed weapon stop a sniper?
SMH.