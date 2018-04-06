“Bridezillas” Exclusive Clip: StormZilla Sam Is Trippin’ Off Some Chairs And If We Were Twasky We’d Run [VIDEO]

- By Bossip Staff
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 30: Atmosphere at the "Bridezillas" Cake Eating Competition & WE TV's 10th Anniversary Celebration at Madison Square Garden on May 30, 2013 in New York City.

John Lamparski/WireImage

StormZilla Sam Is Talking Crazy To Twasky Over Chairs

Now we see why wedding planners are so vital. A new episode of “Bridezillas” airs tonight and this time Sam is trippin’ on Twasky about counting up the chairs for their wedding.

Watch the clip below:

Twasky is in trouble again and Sam is there to punish him… not to help! Hurricane Sam is still in full effect! There’s more though.

StormZilla Sam’s marriage is threatened when her mother-in-law dismisses her and the groom goes MIA. QueenZilla Ruby’s royal wedding may be thwarted when she goes medieval on her groom & he threatens to call it off.

BRIDEZILLAS – “STORM ZILLA & QUEEN ZILLA” – Airs Friday, April 6th at 10:00pm|9:00C

