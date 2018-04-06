Fashion Killas: Dapper Diddy And Comely Cassie Are Dazzling It Up In Dubai
- By Bossip Staff
Cassie Joined Diddy For Dubai Appearance At Gotha
Cassie and Diddy were coupled up in Dubai this week. Both of them posted pictures from the trip.
The couple color coordinated in navy blue, although Cassie’s ‘fit also featured pops of orange.
Are you feelin’ their get-ups? Hit the flip for more from their trip.
Cassie flossed her bikini bawwwwwwdy
Naomi Campbell third wheeled it with the pair
Is that Salt Bae?