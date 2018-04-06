Fashion Killas: Dapper Diddy And Comely Cassie Are Dazzling It Up In Dubai

- By Bossip Staff
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 18: Sean Combs and dancer Cassie attend The 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen at Staples Center on February 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Cassie Joined Diddy For Dubai Appearance At Gotha

Cassie and Diddy were coupled up in Dubai this week. Both of them posted pictures from the trip.

GREETINGS FROM DUBAI

A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on

The couple color coordinated in navy blue, although Cassie’s ‘fit also featured pops of orange.

From Dubai with ❤️

A post shared by Casandra (@cassie) on

Are you feelin’ their get-ups? Hit the flip for more from their trip.

🌺 @fashionnova

A post shared by Casandra (@cassie) on

Cassie flossed her bikini bawwwwwwdy

L O V E

A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on

Naomi Campbell third wheeled it with the pair

Virgo

A post shared by Casandra (@cassie) on

Not today

A post shared by Casandra (@cassie) on

G O T H A

A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on

A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on

Is that Salt Bae?

    Humbled by the L O V E of the people! Thank you Dubai❤️

    A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on

