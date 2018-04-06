Jay Z Tells Letterman About His Relationship With Kanye Saying, “That’s My Brother, We’re Beyond Friends” [Video]

Jay Z Speaks On His Relationship With Kanye West

Netflix has been teasing Jay Z’s impending appearance on David Letterman’s My Guest Needs No Introduction series all week. The episode with Hov is finally available on the streaming service as of today, and at the same time, Netflix released a clip of the rapper talking about his relationship with Kanye.

When asked about their friendship Jay responds, “That’s my brother, we’re beyond friends. Really, like literally, my little brother is Kanye. And like your little brother, things happen sometimes.”

He continued his conversation about Ye saying, “I’ve watched Kanye from without an album…The thing that I respect about him is that he’s the same person. Like, he interrupted our studio session, stood on a table and started rapping. And we were like, ‘Could you PLEASE get down,’ and he was like ‘No, I’m the savior of Chicago!’ He didn’t have a record.”