More Black Girl Magic: There’s A ‘Hidden Figures’ TV Series In Early Development At Nat Geo

Hidden Figures TV Series In Early Development

Nat Geo is in the early developmental stages for a potential series inspired by the Oscar-nominated film Hidden Figures, which has been confirmed by reports from Deadline.

There really aren’t many details, because the project is still in its very early stages. Chernin Entertainment’s Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping, executive producers of the film, are on board to executive produce the TV project as well, along with production from Nat Geo.

If you still haven’t seen it, the historical film tells the true story of three brilliant African-American women working at NASA who served as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history. The film is based on Margot Lee Shetterly’s book, “Hidden Figures: The Story of the African-American Women Who Helped Win the Space Race.”

The film stars Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monáe as Katherine G. Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson, all of whom performed roles as women whosework that was crucial to American success in the space race and most impactful in the successful 1969 Apollo moon landing.

The film was widely loved, which resulted in it’s nominations for three Oscars. As far as the impending television series goes, Nat Geo had no comment and the details are still few.