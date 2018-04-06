Smash Panther: Whimsical Wheelman Cam Newton Crashes His Ferrari Into A Dump Truck

Image via Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Cam Newton Crashes Ferrari Into Dump Truck

According to TMZ, Cam Newton crashed his $300,000 matte black F12 Ferrari into a dump trunk while ridin’ through his hometown of Atlanta.

The Atlanta Police Department confirms that there was an incident, but neither Cam nor the truck driver wanted to file a police report.

No word on who was actually at fault, but the good news is that Cam is ok. Well, mostly ok. He’s still wearing those dumb a$$ hats. *shrug*

Guess all’s well that ends well. But this is not Cam’s first go-round with car accidents. If you remember, we reported on the 2014 North Carolina accident that left his truck upside down on the highway.

Be easy out there.