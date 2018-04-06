Kendra Wilkinson Kisses Her Sweet Swirl Matrimony-dom Goodbye “Today Is The Last Day Of My Marriage”
Kendra Wilkinson Officially Ends Marriage
This is so sad. Kendra Wilkinson has been fighting for her marriage both on camera and behind the scenes for the past few years, so it’s super sad to see that she and Hank Baskett were unable to make their swirl matrimony-dom work.
Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man. I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways. I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because i did believe in forever, that’s why i said yes but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way. We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile. Sometimes love looks funny. We are told to make sacrifices in life if it’s true love well in this case it’s me. I want to see happy Hank again… i miss that. Marriage was just a piece of paper and a piece of jewelry but our hearts will always be real. U will prob see us together a lot but it’s because there’s no hate. Love wins in this case it’s just looks a little funny. Thank you Hank for a beautiful 8 years of marriage and 2 beautiful kids. I feel so thankful and blessed. ❤️
Kendra took to Instagram to announce the official end of her marriage. The caption is super sweet right?
So sad, but if it’s meant to be maybe they will work things out down the road.
Happy Birthday to the woman that I regard as my best friend, my journey mate, the mother of my children, my partner in crime, the light when all is dark and my wife. @kendra_wilkinson_baskett you have blessed me with a life full of inspiration to take the road least traveled, to always look for more. More not as in money or things but more as in love and in happiness! In finding more within myself and in the world. You have done countless things since the moment I met you to make me proud but the greatest thing you have done is share your heart with me. I love and appreciate you for always being you! The you that has blessed this earth from the moment you were born. Today I wish you the best birthday ever but not to be considered as becoming a year older but instead as another year you were able to bless myself, our kids and all those around you that truly appreciate every moment they get to spend with you! I Love You and Happy Birthday!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Hank hasn’t posted anything on his Instagram since November 2017 and his last message to his wife is from her birthday last June