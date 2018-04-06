Kendra Wilkinson Kisses Her Sweet Swirl Matrimony-dom Goodbye “Today Is The Last Day Of My Marriage”

Kendra Wilkinson Officially Ends Marriage

This is so sad. Kendra Wilkinson has been fighting for her marriage both on camera and behind the scenes for the past few years, so it’s super sad to see that she and Hank Baskett were unable to make their swirl matrimony-dom work.

Kendra took to Instagram to announce the official end of her marriage. The caption is super sweet right?

Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man. I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways. I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because i did believe in forever, that’s why i said yes but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way. We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile. Sometimes love looks funny. We are told to make sacrifices in life if it’s true love well in this case it’s me. I want to see happy Hank again… i miss that. Marriage was just a piece of paper and a piece of jewelry but our hearts will always be real. U will prob see us together a lot but it’s because there’s no hate. Love wins in this case it’s just looks a little funny. Thank you Hank for a beautiful 8 years of marriage and 2 beautiful kids. I feel so thankful and blessed. ❤️

So sad, but if it’s meant to be maybe they will work things out down the road.

Hank hasn’t posted anything on his Instagram since November 2017 and his last message to his wife is from her birthday last June