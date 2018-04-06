More Projects: Tiffany Haddish Is Making An HBO Comedy About Female Blackness and “The Instagram Hustle”

Tiffany Haddish Has A New HBO Project In The Works

Tiffany Haddish is on top of the world right now. On top of the plethora of acting roles she has in the works, the comedian will also be taking her shot at being in the producer’s chair for her next project, which will be an HBO comedy series called Unsubscribed.

Variety has reported that Haddish is set to serve as an executive producer for the show, which will examine “female blackness, beauty, and identity through a behind-the-scenes look at the Instagram hustle.”

The series is going to be written by Xosha Roquemore and Danielle Henderson. This is going to be the first writing gig for Roquemore, who’s more widely known for her acting in roles, including playing Tamra Webb in The Mindy Project. Henderson’s writing credits are more heafty, being credited with work on Netflix’s upcoming Maniac, HBO’s Divorce, and Hulu’s Difficult People.

HBO and Haddish’s She Ready Productions signed a two-year deal together, and this is the first project to come out of that agreement.

As you probably already know, Tiffany has her share of acting roles in the works right now. She’s slated to star in Tyler Perry’s The List, Night School with Kevin Hart, and series The Kitchen, with Melissa McCarthy. Other films she has coming up include comedies Uncle Drew, Limited Partners, and The Temp along with a thriller titled, The Oath. If that isn’t enough, Haddish is also taking a jab at voiceover work in both Netflix’s adult cartoon series, Tuca and Bertie as well as in The Lego Movie sequel.