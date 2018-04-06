‘Gypsy Sisters’ Star Arrested For Using Fake Coupons To Buy $2K Worth Of Goods At Toys R Us

Woman Arrested For Using Fake Coupons At Toys R Us

Reality star Mellie Jeannette Lee — who was the star on the TLC‘s series “Gypsy Sisters” — was recently busted in Tennessee for allegedly exchanging counterfeit coupons at a Toys R Us last year, for over $2,400 worth of items.

Lee swapped out her fake vouchers for a bundle of items and gift cards that together totaled $2,412.24, following which a warrant for her arrest was obtained by the Daily News. She was arrested on Wednesday in Clarksville on seven counts of criminal simulation, and was placed on a $350,000 bond. As of now, she remains in custody at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The 28-year-old used 7 different coupons in the transaction, each worth a whopping $300. Because of the suspiciousness of the large coupons, the employee who scanned her order at the register was concerned thereafter. The warrant for the woman’s arrest reads: “After the defendant left the store, the clerk spoke with the manager, and an attempt was made to cancel the gift cards, but the cards had already been offloaded onto another form of card.”

Lee was also arrested last December on a similar charge, for being part of a group that allegedly used fake coupons at Toys R Us and Babies R Us–this time for $18,000 worth of purchase.

Mellie rose to fame in 2013 as a star of Gypsy Sisters on TLC.