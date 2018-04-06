Nicki, Get Your Kids: The Barbz Are Pink Wig PRESSED Over Cardi’s Record-Setting Debut Album

Barbz when they see one tweet saying something good about Cardi's album pic.twitter.com/2514l5DwP4 — ⚪️ (@tweetgotsicker) April 6, 2018

The Barbz Vs. *Record-Setting Cardi B

We don’t know where Nicki scampered off to but she needs to come get her kids who unleashed pink wigged fury upon the internet in response to Cardi’s record-setting debut album “Invasion Of Privacy” (500K sold IN ONE DAY) that has the haters very bothered and the internet on smash.

If the barbz not slandering your fave then mind your business before you getcho ass beat up. pic.twitter.com/7y61LUvmb4 — Sah. (@minajmxuth) April 6, 2018

