Bae Of The Day: Let’s Talk About How Focused, Fine And THICC Torrei Hart Has Been Recently…

Torrei Hart has been steadily glowing up over the last few years and we almost didn’t catch on until we stopped and noticed those YAMS on instagram. Physical aside, the funny lady has been consistently hitting stages, touring her hair care line while stagying booked & busy in between. Hustling is sexyyyy on Torrei. Just look at how she’s glowing lately:

Well, helloooo there thickness. Hit the flip to see more.