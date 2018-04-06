There It Go: Juelz Santana Released To His Mama On $500K Bond After Airport Gun & Drug Arrest

Troubled Rapper Fighting For His Freedom After Drug & Gun Bust At NJ Airport

After nearly a month in federal lockup, Juelz Santana is finally a free man.

A New Jersey federal court judge agreed to release Juelz on $500,000 bond after his mother put up her northern New Jersey house, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office told BOSSIP.

Although he’s no longer in federal jail, Juelz – whose real name is Laron James – has to adhere to a slew of strict conditions or risk going back behind bars.

The “There It Go” rapper is essentially on house arrest. He’s under “24 hour home confinement” and can only leave his mom’s place to go to the doctor or to attend court. Under no circumstances can he record music at his studio or perform at shows, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office told BOSSIP.

It was not clear Friday when he would be released. As of 4 p.m. he was still in custody.

Juelz has been locked up since last month after TSA agents found a loaded .38 caliber pistol and eight oxycodone pills in his carry on luggage. Last week, we exclusively revealed that the Essex County Prosecutors Office agreed to drop the state level drug and weapons possession charges in order to let the feds prosecute the case.