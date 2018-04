New Drako x Yung Bans “Boss”

Rising star Drako followed up his impressive debut single”Watch Me Do It” with saucy trap boomer “Boss” (produced by Lil Voe) that features up-and-comer Yung Bans and serves as the latest single from his highly-anticipated debut mixtape “Fully Loaded” slated to drop May 11th on DatPiff.

You can follow Drako’s journey to the top here.