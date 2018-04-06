New Music: DJ Aktive Drops Heat Featuring Peedi Crakk And Ms. Jade “Cut It Up” [Audio]

Image via DJ Aktive

DJ Aktive “Cut It Up” Featuring Peedi Crakk And Ms. Jade

DJ Aktive has been a tour DJ for some of the biggest artists in the game for years and now he’s taking his talents to the boards with his very own EP titled “The Tour”.

The first single “90s Love” featured Marsha Ambrosius and now he’s back again with a street banger featuring Philly’s own Peedi Crakk and Ms. Jade produced by Jahlil Beats.

Press play!

That’s that heat, bol!