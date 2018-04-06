Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire Wowed ATL With Crowd-Pleasing Rise From The Fire Benefit Concert

Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire Wowed ATL With Benefit Concert

Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire returned to ATL with its Rise From The Fire benefit concert series that attracted an impressive blend of creatives, tastemakers and classy professionals who enjoyed delicious eats, complimentary cocktails, fun giveaways, multiple photo booths and crowd-moving sounds from DJ Scream at The Loft/VINYL.

Headlined by Hip-Hop star Kent Jones, Rise from the Fire helped raise awareness for the Georgia Firefighters Burn Foundation that provides fire safety and prevention education, supports medical facilities and assists burn survivors in their recovery.

Interested in donating (and 21+)? Visit www.JackFire.com for more details on the concert series, how to attend and how to contribute to the cause.

Photo Credit: Jack Daniel’s