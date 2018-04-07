New On Netflix: Check Out This New Crop Of Black Titles [VIDEO]

Netflix To Drop Several New Melaninly Films & Shows This Month

Spring has sprung – and that means Netflix is serving up new slate of programming that’s both black and beautiful.

This month, viewers will get everything from “3%” – set in a dystopian future Brazil that’s described as a more diverse and adult version of “The Hunger Games” – to black French comedian Fary’s comedy special, “Fary Is The New Black,” where he offers his hilarious take on life’s ups and downs.

Also making its way to Netflix this month is Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s 1990s blockbuster “Bad Boys” as well as Aaliyah’s last film, “Queen Of The Damned.” And young actor Michael Rainey Jr., who best known as “Tariq St. Patrick” from “Power,” makes his Netflix debut in “Amateur,” about an NCAA prospect who learns firsthand about the underbelly of life as a student-athlete.

