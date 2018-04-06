Sayonara Peach! THIS Real Housewife Just Got Booted From Atlanta…And One Of Her Costars Is Happy AF

RHOA Castmember Cut From Next Season

Looks like those rumors about a housewife getting the ax from the franchise had some merit after all. The streets of Atlanta are talking, and they say that RHOA will be short one veteran when they return next season.

As you may have heard last year when Phaedra got canned (and denied it for the rest of the Spring), Housewives get notice of their pickups and contract renewals all at the same time about two weeks after filming of the reunion show wraps. If you don’t get one, well…

Apparently not one, but TWO members of the Season 10 cast got their walking papers this week. If you’ve been keeping up this season, it shouldn’t be too hard to guess who:

Yes, according to an exclusive from B. Scott, Sheree Whitfield got her peach snatched back. Her bosom-buddy Kim Zolciak-Biermann was also not asked to return, however she was not considered a Housewife this season — just a sidekick character to spice up the storyline.

Kenya was apparently THISCLOSE to getting the boot herself…but her pregnancy rumor and her hubby’s eventual willingness to film saved her azz. Eva Marcille is still in the running to become a full-time housewife, but no final decision has been made as of yet.

And it seems at least one housewife feels like Sheree’s peach drop was well warranted. Porsha Williams had this to say on Twitter a few hours before the news leaked:

Karma 🍑 — Porsha Williams (@Porsha4real) April 6, 2018

And judging by their tense interaction at the reunion:

That’s not a shock. What do you think? Will you Miss Sheree, her prison bae, and her chateau?

Bravo/Getty/Twitter