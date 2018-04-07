Sadly Slizzard On The Sizzurp: Mother Of 11 Arrested For 7th DUI In Seven States

7th DUI in Seventh State For Mother of 11

Police are calling Tasha Schleicher, 41, one of the worst DUI offenders in America. Thats because she racked up her 7th one after cops found her passed out in her car with the engine running at a gas station in Riverside, Illinois.

Riverside’s Chief of Police said: “Officers immediately saw she was highly intoxicated and had bloodshot, glassy eyes, and emitted a strong odor of alcohol from her breath.” That odor came from an open bottle of Crown Royal in the front passenger seat of the car. Schleicher was drunk and caught half clothed trying to pump kerosene into her car, not gasoline.

She told authorities she had 11 children and couldn’t remember where they were. The truth was they had been removed from her custody following a previous arrest because she had been busted for DUI in six other states– Kentucky, Minnesota, California, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Oregon.

Back in October, she was arrested in Minnesota for allegedly “breastfeeding while driving drunk.” Schleicher also had three other warrants and added new charges that included two counts of drunken driving and driving with a revoked license.