M.O.E. – Mommy Over Everything: Compton Mayor Aja Brown Drops Out Of Congressional Race After Announcing Pregnancy [Video]

Aja Brown Drops From Congretaioanl Race To Prepare For Motherhood

Aja Brown announced that she’s withdrawing her name for to prepare for motherhood.

“We are overjoyed at the opportunity to become parents and look forward to starting our family. To date, one of my highest honors has been dedicating my time and life to serving my community,” she said in a statement. “However, at this point in my life, my family commitments supersede my ability to expand my level of service. Today, I am announcing that I am withdrawing my candidacy to represent the 44th Congressional District.”

If you can recall, Aja Brown announced that she would be running for Congress after StaceyDash announced that she was running. Dash withdrew her name from the race last week after considering how her participation would be “detrimental to the health and wellbeing” of her family.