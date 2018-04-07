So Sad: Man Sentenced To 10 Years For Punching & Killing Woman That Called Him The “N-Word”

Photo: : Alexandria Detention Center

Robert Coleman,27, admitted to punching a woman after she called him a racial slur and now he’s looking at spend up to the next 10 years behind bars for his actions that led eventually led to her death. Robert was found guilty of second-degree murder earlier this week after admitting that he did in fact punch Fedelia Montiel-Benitez at a 7-Eleven convince store last year, but he never meant to kill her.

According to Coleman the victim mistook him for someone else and called him the “n-word” during a heated exchange. He then proceeded to lose his cool and punch the victim, she then ended up in a coma and never came to. She was pronounced dead 10 days later.

“We of course remain disappointed that they didn’t see it as manslaughter,” Coleman’s attorney Robert Jenkins said. “…This was not something he wanted to happen, he did not intend to take someone’s life.”