Vicious Vegan Vendetta : PETA Pettily Pulls Up And Protests Vivica A. Fox For Preferring To Wear Fur [Video]

Vivica Fox Gets Heckled by PETA Protesters While Promoting New Memoir

Actress Vivica A. Fox has been on a book tour promoting her new memoir, Every Day I’m Hustling , and everything was going smoothly until PETA decided to pull up on Fox and call her out for her fashion choices.”Stop wearing fur! Stop wearing fur!” fur protesters yelled while the actress was speaking at her book signing event.

Vivica didn’t seemed phased during the interruptions and never mentioned whether the fur jackets Vivica was spotted wearing after her appearance on “Good Morning America” were real or faux.

You can see the whole ordeal below: