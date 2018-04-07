Let’s Argue! Drake Is Byke With A NOLA Bounce Jam “Nice For What” And Fleur De Lis Twitter Is BIG Butt Hurt

Image via Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Drake’s New Single “Nice For What” Draws New Orleans Ire

There is no one is music who elicits more simultaneous happiness and hate as Aubrey Drake Graham. @ChampagnePapi has been on an unprecedented run since the 2009 release of So Far Gone and at the rate he’s going, it doesn’t look like he’s gonna fall off anytime soon.

Drake is the greatest artist of our generation don’t @ me — Abdi 🔌 (@AbdiTV) April 7, 2018

All that said, people who hate Drake HATE Drake. His new single “Nice For What” is another prime example of the way Aubs REALLY grinds people’s gears.

Drake is the cultural appropriator of all cultural appropriators! That OVO owl needs to become a vulture. — Arica Haydel DuBreil (@AricaDuBreil) April 7, 2018

Once again, right on time, the internet has returned to the “Drake is stealing culture” argument.

Flip the page to peep the epic 280-character battle between the perpetually outraged and the capes.