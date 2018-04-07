SHEESH: ‘Avengers: Infinity War’s $150 Million Promo Budget Sets a New Marvel Record

Avengers: Infinity War Is Setting A Marvel Promo Record

Marvel is going all out when it comes to promoting Avengers: Infinity War….but for a film 10 years in the making, can you blame them?

According to reports from Deadline, Marvel is going to be dropping at least an estimated $150 million on promoting for the upcoming film alone, which includes deals with partners like Coca-Cola, Quicken Loans, and Infiniti. The publication notes that this is more than they spent for both Spider-Man: Homecoming ($140 million) and Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 ($80 million).

Since Iron Man all the way back in 2008, 18 films have been made in anticipation for this moment–so it makes sense that Marvel and Disney really want everyone to see it. Other brands doing some promo with the loveable superhero franchise include Ziploc, Go-Gurt, Yoplait, Synchrony Bank, American Airlines, Stand Up to Cancer, Duracell, Unilever, Quaker, Chevron, and Samsung.

At this moment, Infinity War is projected to open to more than $200 million at the box office, but people are projecting a higher and higher number as the days go by. Riding the high of Black Panther‘s success along with fans who have been waiting to see this movie for 10 years, it wouldn’t be surprising if this Avengers film broke all the records in box office history.

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on April 27.