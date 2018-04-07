Swae Lee’s Goonie GF Jumps His 100 Pound Side Chick, She Begs Them Online To Stop Harassing Her!

Swae Lee’s Girlfriend Marlie Allegedly Puverizes & Harrasses His Old Sidechick

Rapper Swae Lee’s girlfriend Marlie has a allegedly been giving one of his old side flames onsight fades whenever she sees her and the girl has had ENOUGH. Video of the feather-flapping fallout surfaced online and the girl says she was blinded by Marlie and for friends as they gave her a black eye. She says enough is enough after being jumped and she’s threatening to press charges!

ITS NOT FAIR. How do I deserve to be fearful for the safety of my friends EVERYTIME I want to enjoy a night out?!! I’ve been laying low on going out since November because of @marliesiaortiz and her friends. She’s threatened us and I have a few friends who DONT EVEN want to go out with me because they don’t want to get involved!! (I don’t blame them). This isn’t fair for me. I shouldn’t have to live my life this way. Ive jeopardized my Career, my image, my credibility, & my sanity. They are all just a bunch of bullies and they need to leave me tf alone! THIS IS SOOOO TRASHY I LOOK F-CKING PATHETIC. & BIG THANKS FOR ALL THIS!!!!!

& i want her TO STOP PLAYING VICTIM IN THIS AND OWN UP FOR BEING OBSESSED OVER SWAE!!!!! Just grow tf up and stop lying on my name

Here is the video of their brawl and the young lady with the black eye speaks! Swipe right.

That’s not all. The girl pleads for Marlie and her friends to stop their thrashing and Marlie responds after the flip.