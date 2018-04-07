HoustonATLVegasJamaicaNewOrleans: Funniest Reactions To Hand Grenade Papi’s “Nice For What”
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 20
❯
❮
Drake’s Latest Smash “Nice For What” Shattered The Internet
Aubrey couldn’t even let Queen Cardi have a whole day before he dropped his latest instant smash “Nice For What” (along with a melaniny delicious video) that snatched all of the wigs, blessed us with EVEN MORE summer IG captions and sent the whole entire internet spiraling into a TIZZY.
Peep the hilarious Twitter chaos over Drake’s new smash on the flip.
Continue Slideshow
Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Remy Martin