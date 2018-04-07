HoustonATLVegasJamaicaNewOrleans: Funniest Reactions To Hand Grenade Papi’s “Nice For What”

Drake to Cardi B’s album release pic.twitter.com/ospPejq4LF — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) April 7, 2018

Drake’s Latest Smash “Nice For What” Shattered The Internet

Aubrey couldn’t even let Queen Cardi have a whole day before he dropped his latest instant smash “Nice For What” (along with a melaniny delicious video) that snatched all of the wigs, blessed us with EVEN MORE summer IG captions and sent the whole entire internet spiraling into a TIZZY.

Drake goes to a new city… The City: Drake don't take our music Drake: pic.twitter.com/19dN1cuXua — EL FOOSAY (@SheHatesJacoby) April 7, 2018

