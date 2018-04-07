Thirst Trappin’ Season: Kylie Jenner Says She Needs To Drop 20 Pounds In Stormi Weight Before Summer Arrives

Kylie Jenner Wants To Drop 20lbs

The Kardashi-Jenners don’t play about their skinned-out IG posts…and Kylie isn’t trying to be slowed down by pesky baby weight.

Even though Kylie hasn’t been too shy about showing off her Stormi-snapback since her baby girl was born, apparently the 20-year-old mom still has some major work to hit in the gym — let her tell it anyway.

Despite pretty much looking like pre-baby Kylie a month ago, homegirl says she needs to lose 20 pounds ASAP.

She’s also been posting throwbacks of her pre-baby body with the caption #SummerGoals, hinting that she’s looking to get back to peak THOT-shot form sooner rather than later:

summer goals 😏 #tb A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 25, 2018 at 3:43pm PDT

Getty/Instagram/SnapChat/YouTube