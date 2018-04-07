Cardi B Rocks A Huge Dress At Miami Club Performance To Hide Her Alleged Bellyfull Of Offset Offspring

Cardi Performs In Miami For Album Release

After pictures and videos surfaced from Cardi B’s album listening in New York, where it’s more than obvious that the Bronx rapper is rocking a substantial baby bump, fans were convinced that Belcalis was done trying to hide that she’s pregnant–though she still hasn’t come out and say it.

With an impending performance at Saturday Night Live tonight and her co-hosting gig on The Tonight Show on Monday, people see every Cardi appearance as an opportunity to announce her bun in the oven…but it looks like she’s keeping things under wraps at least a little bit longer.

Cardi performed at E11EVEN nightclub in Miami on Friday, arriving at around 2:30 AM in a wildly oversized dress. It seems like her and her team realized how obvious her baby bump was at B’s album listening, so they decided to go for something 4 times her size.

At this point, there’s no telling if/when Cardi is going to come out and admit to her alleged impending baby, but there are rumors that the rapper will officially announce the child in an interview with the Breakfast Club.

What do y’all think…is Cardi going too hard to hide her pregnancy, or should everyone just leave the topic alone?