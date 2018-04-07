Top Billin’: Pittsburgh Billboard Stating “There Are Black People In The Future” Sparks Head-Scratching Controversy

Image via Getty

Afrofuturistic Billboard In Pittsburgh Sparks Controversy

It seems like anything with the word “black” in it automatically becomes a lightning rod. Black Friday, Black Panther, Black Lives Matter, the mention of anything relating to Africa or African-Americans inexplicably sends some people into apoplectic shock.

Take this for example, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, there has been great controversy over an Afrofuturistic billboard.

Artist Alisha Wormsley is the creator of the signage and was commissioned by CMU professor Jon Rubin who is in charge of the rotating messages as part of an art project. However, the property manager, Eve Picker, had the billboard removed 3 days before it was scheduled to be removed due to what she calls a “flood” of emails calling the sign racist. A claim both Wormsley and Rubin rebut.

“I find it tragically ironic, given East Liberty’s history and recent gentrification, that a text by an African American artist affirming a place in the future for black people is seen as unacceptable in the present.”

Days later, Picker decided to put the sign back up…

“Over the last 24 hours, we’ve received a number of emails from people who said they are not offended by the sign and are saddened by its removal,” read the statement from Ms. Picker. “They far outnumber the people who originally approached us about being offended. We truly appreciate the comments from people who reached out to us in a respectful, thoughtful manner and believe the public has spoken. We are giving the tenant full approval to reinstate the original sign. In the future, we will follow the approval process outlined in the lease the tenant signed, so that we are all informed and on board for all future signs.”

Sounds to us like some angsty mayo packets complained and Picker got shook, then when she saw that the sign had public support and acquiesced.

One of the groups who complained about the message tried to downplay their initial concerns

“It is also frustrating that this firestorm started when we sent an email to both Mr. Rubin and Ms. Picker asking about the meaning of the message in question and suggesting that the message was ambiguous and could be considered tone deaf given the gentrification debate underway in the neighborhood …. We never demanded that the message be taken down, but simply asked how long it would remain.”

Thoughts?