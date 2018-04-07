Tiffany Haddish Talks About Killing An Old Man With Her Dance Moves On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Tiffany Haddish Tells An Insane Bar Mitzvah Story

Tiffany Haddish joined Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on Friday, and she was a ball of energy as usual.
The comedian starts talking about the success of her memoir, The Last Black Unicorn, which leads into her telling  a specific story from the book. As it turns out, Haddish used to have a jobs a bar mitzvah “energy producer,” and begins to tell a stories about everything that job entailed. In one specific instance, Tiffany talks about the time her booty-popping dance moves actually ended up killed an old man during a party…you can peep the whole story below.

