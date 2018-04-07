Daddy’s Home: Kimbella Posts First Pics Of Juelz After Federal Lockup…And He Looks Like Jail
Juelz Santana was released from Federal lockup Friday and his family couldn’t be happier. Kimbella, Juelz ride-or-die for over a decade posted up her boo and their son on IG. Kimbella says “Lil Juelz could not wait to see his father!! Every single day he would ask for his dad, You can see it all in this moment lol.. unbreakable bond these two have. He’s home y’all, fresh new start!”
Look who’s out the jammy! Daddy’s home, Lil Juelz could not wait to see his father!! Every single day he would ask for his dad, You can see it all in this moment lol.. unbreakable bond these two have. He’s home y’all, fresh new start! Thank you to everyone who sent prayers our way!! God is the greatest!! 😬😇🙏🏾🙌🏾💯🤗 #FreeTheReal #RideForEm #GodIsGreat
Rapper Cam’ron also posted his welcome back to Juelz online.
Juelz was released on bail this past Friday and still faces a long line of legal troubles if the Feds find him guilty on drugs & weapons charges. He spent a month in jail over his airport incident. At least now he’s not waiting in the slammer.