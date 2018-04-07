WTF: Ohio Man Charged With Domestic Violence For Allegedly Attacking Woman With A Pizza
An Ohio man has been charged with domestic violence after allegedly attacking a woman with pizza, according to police.
24-year-old Kenneth Evans was arrested just before midnight on Tuesday, after police were called to a home southeast of Cleveland. The call was in reference to domestic violence, according to the police report filed by the Brookfield Township Police Department.
When officers arrived at the home, the report says that they could hear yelling from inside the residence, and could apparently also see the alleged victim looking out from an upstairs window. No one answered when one of the officers knocked on the door, but they could “still hear yelling.”
Once making their way inside, the officers saw that Evans was “obviously intoxicated,” the report states. The alleged victim told the responding officers that the incident began inside the car as she was driving him home–She said Evans was screaming at her and repeatedly pushed her head while she was driving.
At one point, Evans hit the woman in the face with pizza, she explained to the police. Later, he punched the dashboard repeatedly and kicked the door when exiting the car. According to the report, he later tried to fight the neighbor, threw tires into the roadway and smashed a mailbox.
Evans denied touching the victim, saying that the two were just arguing when he flipped the couch. He was then taken into custody and “continued his belligerent behavior and mood swings” while being booked at the police department.
Evans was released from the Trumbull County Jail on Thursday afternoon and is charged with assault and criminal damage or endangering.