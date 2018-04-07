Ashanti Takes Some Jabs At The Media In Her New “Say Less” Music Video [Video]

Ashanti Shows How She Really Feels In New Visual

Ashanti just released the official music video for her track “Say Less” featuring Ty Dolla $ign. The singer looks absolutely stunning in the visual–as per usual–and uses the video to take shots at some people throughout the media for how they like to portray her.

The track’s visual accompaniment features clips of different interviews she’s done (including her talking to Joe Budden on Everyday Struggle) and then gives us some cute clips of her having fun with friends.