In White Folks News: Kate Hudson Is Knocked With Baby #3 With New BF Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson Is Knocked With Baby #3 With New BF Danny Fujikawa
Kate Hudson Surprises Fans With Baby News
Congrats are in order for Kate Hudson! The actress is expecting baby number three with baby daddy number three, her new boyfriend, musician Danny Fujikawa.
Kate surprised fans with her pregnancy news on Friday with a big gender reveal in her backyard. She already has two sons from two previous relationships, so she’s super excited for her baby girl:
SURPRISE!!! 🤱 If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick! It was the most sick first trimester of all my children. Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food instagrams make me queezy and thinking too much about insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been. If you’ve seen me out and about smiling and pretending like everything is amazing…I was lying! BUT! I have broken through on the other end of that and rediscovering the joys of insta/snap. We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now! And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way 💕
Good for her. Based on some BS she’s said in the past, I’m sure we can’t bank on her having this one via C-section…
