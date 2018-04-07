In White Folks News: Kate Hudson Is Knocked With Baby #3 With New BF Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson Surprises Fans With Baby News

Congrats are in order for Kate Hudson! The actress is expecting baby number three with baby daddy number three, her new boyfriend, musician Danny Fujikawa.

Kate surprised fans with her pregnancy news on Friday with a big gender reveal in her backyard. She already has two sons from two previous relationships, so she’s super excited for her baby girl:

Good for her. Based on some BS she’s said in the past, I’m sure we can’t bank on her having this one via C-section…

Getty/Instagram