Fun-Sized FUMBLE: Twitter Can’t Believe Kevin Hart Let His Chitlin Gravy THICC Ex-Wife Torrei Get Away

No wonder Kevin's wife still concerned with his ex wife. Got damn!! pic.twitter.com/49RN7yaz3x — The Environmentalist (@MaddiwCurlyHair) April 6, 2018

Kevin Hart’s FAHN Ex-Wife Torrei Is Blowing Up Twitter

It’s OK, Kevin. We all make mistakes and it’s very clear you made the biggest mistake of your life when you dirty dogged your deliciously-scrumptiously-mouthwateringly THICC ex-wife Torrei who’s out here SHINING in Hollweird, shutting down the gram and making Twitter wonder HOW you managed to eff that all up. SMH.

Kevin Hart is the perfect example of not to switch up on the girl you had since you were broke. Cuz his ex-wife lookin #tasty 👌🏿 sorry it has to be said 🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/OF2kimzpWH — Mysterio Acapello (@MindofMysterio) April 6, 2018

Peep the Twitter chatter over Kevin Hart letting his THICC ex-wife on the flip.