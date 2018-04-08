Will You Be Wearing? Viral Dance Phenoms Ayo & Two Launch Headphone & Speaker Collab With Fanstereo [VIDEO]

Dance Stars Ayo & Teo Drop Headphone & Speaker Collection With Fanstereo

Dance pros Ayo & Teo have partnered with lifestyle brand Fanstereo to release their own capsule collection of consumer electronics.

The functional line features two types of headphones, one leather-bound and the other mobile earbuds, as well as a bluetooth speaker. The electronics are priced from $99 to $139.

“Ayo and Teo, they are a hybrid group, and we’re a hybrid headphone,” Fanstereo’s CEO Jay Leopardi told us. “It’s been a beautiful marriage.”

The brothers, who appeared in Usher’s “No Limit” video and whose own song “Rolex” went platinum last year, greenlit the collab not only because Fanstereo’s products have gained a rep for high quality with a focus on research and development, but also because the headphones are made to stay put if you’re on the move, Leopardi said.

“They are in the dance movement, and there’s no other headphone that you can dance in without them falling off your head,” Leopardi said. “I think they are the new Justin Biebers for that type of music. That’s why Usher messes with them. They are talented artists and we sign talented artists.”

The company has launched 30 to 40 celebrity capsule collections to date (like a collab with Boosie Badazz and an “Art of Rap” collection with Cypress Hill, EPMD, Tone Loc and Biz Markie) and count Stevie Wonder and comedian Eddie Griffin among its fans.

