Enough Is Enough: Store Clerk Charged With Murder in Shooting of Black Teen for Allegedly Stealing Beer

Photo: Shelby County, Tenn., Sheriff’s Office

Store Clerk Charged With Murder; Shot Teen For Allegedly Stealing

Anwar Ghazali, 28, a Memphis store clerk is now facing first-degree murder charges after he fatally shot a 17-year-old black boy he accused of stealing beer from his convenience store.

Ghazali chased Dorian Harris after the teen allegedly stole a beer, shooting the teen in the back.

Although the incident happened Thursday authorities say that Ghazali didn’t even call and report firing his weapon at someone, and so Dorian’s body wasn’t discovered until two days later a short distance from where he was shot.

“It shouldn’t have happened like that,” said Dorian’s grandmother Effie Fitch. “He was a child and that was an adult. He ought to have more responsibility than that and he’s running a business.”

Family members said that Dorian often stopped by the store and did odd jobs for the store owner. On the day he was killed, he had stopped by before heading to a cousin’s house, where he would have spent the night, the family said.

“If he had said something, Dorian’s life could’ve been saved. You don’t shoot nobody Thursday and here it is Saturday and you ain’t said nothing about it,” Fitch said.