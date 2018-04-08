Petty Levels Through The Ceiling : Roofer Arrested For Taking Back Whole Roof He Installed After Not Receiving Payment

Roofer Gets Nailed For Taking Back Roof After Receiving No Payment

Andrew Jackson Higdon III, 66, a Louisiana roofer is facing misdemeanor charges after repossessing a roof because he never got paid for it.

Higdon originally installed the roof in December 2016 in response to a reported property damage complaint. Higdon noted that the homeowner verbally agreed to pay him after she got an insurance check she was slated to receive but never got.

According to the arrest warrant, the victim tried to make “partial payments” but the roofer wanted all his money at once. He threatened to take the roof back and he most definitely delivered on his threat and removed the entire roof for nonpayment.

Higdon was charged with simple criminal damage to property and criminal trespassing.