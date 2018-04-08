Cardi B Finally Let Her Bando Belly Bump Breathe On ‘SNL’ And Twitter Was In A Tizzy

People Freaked Out Over Cardi B Finally Announcing Her Pregnancy

It’s official!

Sis, we been knew…but now Cardi B is finally letting it all hang out and has OFFICIALLY announced to the world that she’s pregnant with Offset’s child.

In true Beyoncé a la the 2011 MTV VMAs fashion, Cardi let her baby bump speak for itself as she came out for her second Saturday Night Live performance of the night. The rapper traded in her huge feathered number from earlier in the show for a form-fitting dress, and that was her way of announcing to the world that she’s pregnant!

Baby Bardi is free at last! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/bJndkN47r7 — REVOLT TV (@REVOLTTV) April 8, 2018

The news finally being public is most definitely a huge weight off of Belcalis’ shoulders–but we can all see now why she waited to announce it in such a special way. Her soon-to-be baby daddy Offset tweeted out a sweet message a few minutes after her performance.

C A R D I A N D I L O O K F O R W A R D T O O U R N E X T C H A P T E R T O G E T H E R pic.twitter.com/C1QizKV3Cb — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) April 8, 2018

As one might expect, Twitter blew all the way up the second those NBC cameras panned down onto Cardi’s belly–and the reactions were insane. If Bardi didn’t already have all eyes on her from her album release, she sure does now.

Check out what the people of the internet had to say about Cardi B finally revealing her bumpin’ bawdy.

Im happy cardi B’s pregnant with baby bardi, but sis, does this mean we not gettting a tour ?? pic.twitter.com/AQYmYZgLWZ — 👑J (@Reignwithjos) April 8, 2018

https://twitter.com/iamwilliewill/status/982848947029856257