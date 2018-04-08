Thirsty Thotties : Tekashi 6ix9ine Caught Caking And Cuddled Up With Offset’s Alleged Side Piece Baby Mama Celina Powell

- By Bossip Staff
(Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Caught Slipping With Offsets Alleged Baby Mama

 

Migos member Offset’s alleged baby mother Celina Powell might have just claimed her next victim in up and coming NY rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Powell’s claim to fame is being one of the women that Offset allegedly cheated on Cardi with, and may have also gotten her pregnant. She took to social media to share a few clips rocking Tekashi’s jewelry and laid up in bed.

 

 

 

 

Comments

