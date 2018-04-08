Cardi B Flossed Her Belly Full Of Boffset On ‘SNL’ And Here’s How Her BabyDaddy Reacted

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 3

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 26: Cardi B and OffSet attend Beats x Migos x Grammy Event at Milk Studios on January 26, 2018 in New York City.

(Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

Cardi B Shows Off Pregnant Stomach During SNL Performance

In No Isht Sherlock news… Cardi B is indeed with child.

The rapper took to IG to remind her fans she would be performing.

During her performance of “Be Careful” the 25-year-old rapper revealed her baby bump in a fitted white gown… and her baby daddy wasted no time sharing his jubilance with the world.

On Twitter, Offset (who has four kids from previous relationships) said, “Cardi and I look forward to our next chapter together.”

And on IG the Migos rapper thanked friends, family and fans for their support,

T H A N K Y O U F O R A L L O F Y O U R S U P P O R T. W E F E E L S O B L E S S E D.

The baby shower is gonna be so lit!

Hit the flip for a few more of Cardi B’s SNL moments

Cardi’s A&R shared this dope video of her reaction to sharing the news

When Aidy B met @iamcardib. #SNL

A post shared by Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) on

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
123
Categories: Babies, Ballers, Bangers

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus