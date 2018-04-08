Cardi B Flossed Her Belly Full Of Boffset On ‘SNL’ And Here’s How Her BabyDaddy Reacted

Cardi B Shows Off Pregnant Stomach During SNL Performance

In No Isht Sherlock news… Cardi B is indeed with child.

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Apr 7, 2018 at 8:25pm PDT

The rapper took to IG to remind her fans she would be performing.

During her performance of “Be Careful” the 25-year-old rapper revealed her baby bump in a fitted white gown… and her baby daddy wasted no time sharing his jubilance with the world.

C A R D I A N D I L O O K F O R W A R D T O O U R N E X T C H A P T E R T O G E T H E R pic.twitter.com/C1QizKV3Cb — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) April 8, 2018

On Twitter, Offset (who has four kids from previous relationships) said, “Cardi and I look forward to our next chapter together.”

And on IG the Migos rapper thanked friends, family and fans for their support,

T H A N K Y O U F O R A L L O F Y O U R S U P P O R T. W E F E E L S O B L E S S E D.

The baby shower is gonna be so lit!

Hit the flip for a few more of Cardi B’s SNL moments