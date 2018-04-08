Michigan Scheduled To End Its Free Water Bottle Program In Flint [Video]

Flint’s Free Water Bottle Program Set To End Soon

The state of Michigan has announced that it will no longer supply free bottled water to the city of Flint.

City officials claim that “tests have shown that Flint’s water is the same or better than similar cities across the state” and that “since Flint’s water is now well within the standards set by the federal government, we will now focus even more of our efforts on continuing with the health, education and economic development assistance needed to help move Flint forward.”

Michigans mayor also stated “The scientific data now proves the water system is stable and the need for bottled water has ended, and that when the current supply of state-funded bottled water is depleted, the distribution centers will close and deliveries will end.

The residents of Flint are still skeptical and “don’t trust the Snyder administration or the science they pay for -– science that previously allowed our city to be poisoned.”

Below is a video of a Flint resident showing that the water crisis is still now fixed: