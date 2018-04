Rick Ross Throws Baller Sweet Sixteen Birthday Bash For Daughter

Rick Ross took to social media to share a few pics from his daughters blinged out Sweet Sixteen birthday bash. The event looked like a lot of fun and to top it off check out the Bentley truck he gifted her at the end of the party.

@mmg_princess #Toiesweet16 A post shared by Dominique (@abcdommyz) on Apr 7, 2018 at 9:19pm PDT