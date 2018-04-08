Devastating Diva: ‘Married To Medicine’s’ Miss Quad Initiated Into Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

“She got it, she got..”

Miss Quad Initiated Into Delta Sigma Theta

“Sister Circle” TV host/”Married to Medicine” star Miss Quad is now part of an illustrious sisterhood.

Quad announced on social media Saturday that she was initiated into Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

She’s now part of the Atlanta Suburban Alumnae chapter of the sorority and was #7 on the 50 Forces of Fortitude line.

Congrats Miss Quad!