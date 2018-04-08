Trump Tower Fire: 1 Dead, 6 Injured At Cheeto’s NYC Skyscraper

Man Dies, Firefighters Injured In Trump Tower Fire

A fire in Trump Tower has left one person dead. Fire officials were called to the Midtown Manhattan skyscraper Saturday after flames engulfed a 50th-floor apartment unit where 67-year-old Todd Brassner was injured before being pronounced dead at a hospital.

The upper floor units in the building reportedly do not have built-in sprinklers.

The New York Times adds that four firefighters sustained injuries that were not life-threatening, Video footage showed flames bursting through broken windows.

Fire in Trump Tower worsening pic.twitter.com/6T1VsOCsuP — Peter Thomas Roth (@PeterThomasRoth) April 7, 2018

The cause of the fire remains unknown, 200 firefighters responded to the scene.

Cheeto has (of course) tweeted about the situation and thanked the firemen (and women) for their service.

Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2018

Residents said they received no evacuation orders from the building management about the fire. SMFH, so no sprinklers and no evacuation orders?

Nicely done Cheeto.