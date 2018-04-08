Pure Comedy: Chadwick Boseman Brings T’Challa To Black Jeopardy For ‘Saturday Night Live’ [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Chadwick Boseman Plays Black Jeopardy For His First SNL Skit

Saturday marked Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman’s first time hosting Saturday Night Live, and for the first skit of the night, he came out playing his signature character.

T’Challa took part in a game of Black Jeopardy, and it’s safe to say that Wakandans have pretty different life experience than Black people in America…which makes for a hilarious game.

 

Comments

