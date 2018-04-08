A Lil’ Positivity: Al Sharpton And Parkland Survivor Aalayah Eastmond Announce An Anti-Gun Violence Rally in NYC

Al Sharpton Teams Up With Parkland Survivor For NYC Rally

There’s an anti-gun violence rally headed to Trump Tower in New York City.

During this week’s National Action Network meeting, Reverend Al Sharpton announced that he, along with a number of high school students, are planning to march from Trump International Tower towards the front of POTUS’ NYC apartment building in early June—which is the kick-off of New York state’s Gun Violence Awareness Month. Sharpton announced these ambitious plans alongside Aalayah Eastmond, a 16-year-old Parkland survivor.

“I actually lost my uncle to gun violence in Brooklyn,” the 16-year-old said, as reported by the Associated Press. “So for it to happen to me, in my face, that just shows that change has to happen now.”

In February, immediately following the tragic Parkland events, Eastmond appeared on Megyn Kelly TODAY, where she detailed her experience during the massacre. She revealed that she protected herself against the shooter with the body of her deceased classmate.

Sharpton spoke about Aalayah during the NAN meeting saying, “This young lady surviving in that school. Rather than her going away, saying, ‘I got away,’ she’s committed herself to fighting for gun reform and making value out of her life. If she, with all that trauma, can stand up and fight then you ought to stand up with her.”

New York student organization Youth Over Guns is also going to participate in the demonstration, which is scheduled to take place on June 2.