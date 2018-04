Hot Tings: Meet The Sun-Kissed Stunnas Who Sizzled Jamaica Carnival 2018

On these streets just shelling 😩🤦‍♀️💫✨ A post shared by Rinelle Francis (@superstarriri) on Apr 8, 2018 at 11:57am PDT

Hottest Jamaica Carnival Baddies

It’s that magical time of year where the baddest hot tings on Earth flock to the caribbean for Carnival, slayyyy in larger-than-life costumes and set the gram on fiyah with the most melaniny delicious pics you’ll EVER see.

Xaymaca international #xaymacainternational #carnival A post shared by Courtney Chen (@courtney_chen_) on Apr 9, 2018 at 4:11am PDT

Hit the flip to meet the sun-kissed who won Jamaica Carnival 2018.